Reliance General Insurance unveils 'Protection Ka All-rounder' campaign for new Reliance Personal Accident 360 Shield

“With Reliance Personal Accident 360 Shield, we aim to redefine how people perceive Insurance by showcasing its versatility and essential role in protecting every aspect of life. Our campaign leverages humour and relatable characters to transform a traditionally serious topic into something engaging and accessible for families. The goal with this campaign is to bring a light-hearted yet impactful message into Indian homes, ensuring that important conversations about preparedness and security become a natural part of everyday life,” said Prabhdeep Batra, chief distribution officer, Reliance General Insurance.