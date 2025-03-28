Reliance General Insurance’s new ad shows kids schooling on health policy

Reliance General Insurance has launched a new campaign, ‘Health Insurance Matlab Reliance General Insurance’. The campaign promotes its customisable health plans, unlimited sum insured refills, and discounts for women and girl children.

Health insurance helps manage rising medical costs by covering emergencies. Customisable health plans offer flexibility to ensure financial protection for families.

Rakesh Jain, chief executive officer at Reliance General Insurance, shared his thoughts on the initiative, “At Reliance General Insurance, our commitment has always been to put our customers first approach by offering innovative and customisable health insurance solutions. With our latest campaign, we reinforce our promise to provide comprehensive coverage that truly prioritises the well-being of every individual and family.”

Conceptualised by ^atom network, the campaign aims to establish Reliance General Insurance as the go-to choice for health insurance. The ad uses humour to compare not choosing Reliance General’s health policy to making a mistake, highlighting its customisable plans and benefits.

Credits

Reliance General Insurance Brand Team: Tarun Khanna, Rahul Sharma, Srilekha Murala

Creative Team: Yash Kulshresth, Ruchika Guha, Anil Nair, Sourabh Dhabhai

Account Management: Abheek Chatterji, Ashutosh Nadkarni

Production House: ATARKYA CREATIVES MEDIA LABS

Directors: Shiva Varma & Saptaraj Chakraborty

Producer: Aditya Sharma