Reliance Jewels' poetic tribute to Bengal's craft and culture

The accompanying "Swarn Banga" film tells the story of a woman named Swarn Banga on a treasure hunt. As she explores iconic locations like the Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Upasana Griha in Shantiniketan, and Durga Puja celebrations, she discovers hidden romantic verses penned by her lover. The film is directed and cinematographed by Sudeep Chatterjee, a National Award-winning cinematographer known for his work on films like "Padmaavat" and "Chak De India." Choreographer Vitthal Patil, a recipient of the National Film Award, breathes life into the protagonist's journey, and Anirban Bhattacharya's eloquent recitation adds depth to the narrative.