Reliance Jewels' poetic tribute to Bengal's craft and culture

The campaign for the brand's 'Swarn Banga' jewellery collection has been conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.
Reliance Jewels, renowned for its exquisite jewellery collections, has launched the "Swarn Banga" collection, celebrating the craft, culture, and creativity of Bengal. This collection is part of Reliance Jewels' ongoing series of jewellery inspired by different regions of India.
The "Swarn Banga" collection captures the essence of Bengal through poetic verses and intricate designs. To bring this collection to life, Reliance Jewels collaborated with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, a leading creative agency.
The accompanying "Swarn Banga" film tells the story of a woman named Swarn Banga on a treasure hunt. As she explores iconic locations like the Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Upasana Griha in Shantiniketan, and Durga Puja celebrations, she discovers hidden romantic verses penned by her lover. The film is directed and cinematographed by Sudeep Chatterjee, a National Award-winning cinematographer known for his work on films like "Padmaavat" and "Chak De India." Choreographer Vitthal Patil, a recipient of the National Film Award, breathes life into the protagonist's journey, and Anirban Bhattacharya's eloquent recitation adds depth to the narrative.
The print campaign for the "Swarn Banga" collection has been shot by Prasad Naik, a renowned photographer known for his work with top fashion brands and magazines. Reliance Jewels continues its commitment to celebrating India's rich heritage and culture through its jewellery collections. The "Swarn Banga" collection is a testament to this dedication and is expected to be cherished by customers for its timeless design and intricate workmanship.