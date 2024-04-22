Reliance Jewels unveils Vindhya collection for Akshaya Tritiya

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand debuts its latest collection inspired by the heartland of Madhya Pradesh in a film crafted by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.
Reliance Jewels' journey began with Apurvam, a collection inspired by the ancient Hampi. The next collection was called Atulyaa inspired by Rajasthan. Then came Utkala, a tribute to the art heritage of Odisha. Following that, Kaasyam drew its inspiration from the divinity of Benaras. The Rannkaar collection captured the Karigari of Kutch, while the Mahalaya collection showcased the royal heritage of Maharashtra. The brand continued its journey by celebrating Dravidian art and architecture with Thanjavur and the poetic land of Bengal with Swarn Banga.
This year it takes immense pride in celebrating the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. In India, gold holds a lot of sentimental value. It is a celebration of love, life and new beginnings. Akshaya Tritiya, the festival of prosperity, is one of the most auspicious occasions to buy gold jewellery. With the weight of every gram, comes belief and assurance in people, that their life will overflow with prosperity.
Nestled within the heart of India, lies Madhya Pradesh, a state rich in prosperity. The birthplace of timeless ragas, the backdrop for epic tales and traditions and the abode of majestic forts and marvellous tales. Madhya Pradesh finds its essence in its majestic Vindhya range, where the streams of prosperity flow endlessly.
Bringing together the festival of prosperity and a land brimming with prosperity, Reliance Jewels found the perfect opportunity to present the latest collection Vindhya—an exclusive range of gold and diamond jewellery that celebrates the timeless saga of prosperity.
The collection is thoughtfully designed by the finest artisans who have poured their heart and soul into each and every piece of jewellery, turning it into a living and breathing masterpiece. The designs are inspired by the divine Ujjain and Sanchi Stupa, the grandeur of Gwalior and Orchha Fort and the sacred Bateshwar Temples in Madhya Pradesh.
The film is brought to life by Team Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and tells the tale of two girls who are architects, living in a modern apartment away from their hometown. They receive a parcel from their mother along with a note reminding them that Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect occasion to bring home prosperity. The film is produced by Tandem Films and directed by Shamik Sen Gupta.
Aman Pant has composed the soulful music, while Manish Bhatt, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, has penned the lyrics that bring warmth to the melody. The melodious voices of Madhubanti Bagchi and Sanah Moidutty lend magic to the music. Rid Burman has shot the Print Campaign. He has worked with prestigious magazines such as Elle, Vogue and GQ to name a few.
Founder Director, Manish Bhatt, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating “Akshay Tritiya as an occasion and Madhya Pradesh as an ancient culture both are prosperous in terms of history and aesthetics - creating a cinematic and musical concoction of rich culture and an opulent occasion. It is a magnificent opportunity and enriching experience for Team Scarecrow M&C Saatchi - who has crafted creative communication ensembles of six different cultures in the last four years for the brand Reliance Jewels."
Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, also shared his perspective, saying “The launch of the Vindhya Collection this Akshaya Tritiya marks our commitment to celebrating India’s diverse cultural heritage. Inspired by the rich traditions of Madhya Pradesh, this collection is the ninth in our ‘Jewels of India’ series and stands as our testament to showcasing Indian art and craftsmanship.”
He further added “Akshaya Tritiya is the ideal occasion for buying jewellery as it symbolises wealth and prosperity, and this year, we offer our customers a unique opportunity to bring home prosperity through the Vindhya collection! The exquisite collection symbolises not just prosperity and elegance but also the enduring celebratory spirit of Akshaya Tritiya and our brand, Reliance Jewels.”
Credit List:
Creative Agency: Scarecrow M&C Saatchi
Creative team: Manish Bhatt, Raghu Bhat, Kapil Tammal, Kunal Parkar, Thomas Goerge, Lalit Sakurkar, Yuvraj Gorule, Abhijit Kalan, Uttam Kumar, Vaishnavi Mandavkar, Varun Shah, Vishwajeet Talwadekar, Doremi Chatterjee, Yamini Rehal, Shivani Sule, Sakshi Udhwani, Anushree Bhakte, Janvi Pandhare, Anshika Chirania
Account Management: Mangesh Mulajkar, Baishali Bhattacharjee, Archi Sharma,
Saneh Kurian
Studio: Subhash Gade, Mangesh Kasekar, Vikram Dalvi, Sandesh Rane
Creative interns: Aditi Dubey, Atharv Ekande, Sanya
Team Reliance Jewels: Sunil Nayak, Priyanka Thapa, Rohan Patankar, Shaswat Doctor, Prajith Nair, Abhishek Ranjan, Jinal Jain, Vinod Tare, Dipali Sable, Shweta Sutar