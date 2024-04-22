Reliance Jewels unveils Vindhya collection for Akshaya Tritiya

Reliance Jewels' journey began with Apurvam, a collection inspired by the ancient Hampi. The next collection was called Atulyaa inspired by Rajasthan. Then came Utkala, a tribute to the art heritage of Odisha. Following that, Kaasyam drew its inspiration from the divinity of Benaras. The Rannkaar collection captured the Karigari of Kutch, while the Mahalaya collection showcased the royal heritage of Maharashtra. The brand continued its journey by celebrating Dravidian art and architecture with Thanjavur and the poetic land of Bengal with Swarn Banga.