Reliance resQ celebrates Engineers in captivating digital film by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

The film highlights the dedication and loyalty of the Reliance resQ engineers, focusing on their consistent and unwavering commitment to quickly repair electronic devices all year round.
Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, remarked, “While we celebrate our festivals with friends and family, there is an entire community of service professionals, like Reliance resQ, who don’t, just so that we can. This film is just a profound reminder of that reality.”
A spokesperson from Reliance resQ added, “The engineers at resQ thrive on customer delight. No matter the challenge, they are ready to resolve it with a timely and robust solution. This film brings to light their dedication and is a salute to their ever-shining spirit to go beyond the time and occasion barrier to help a customer in need.”
The digital movie is scheduled to be launched on different social media platforms and digital channels, with the goal of increasing the visibility of Reliance resQ as the top choice for fast, dependable, and excellent solutions to all electronic issues.