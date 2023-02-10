Reliance Retail ropes in Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors for Trends Footwear

Commenting on the association, Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said, “Trends Footwear is a destination store serving the latest in footwear to a vast majority of Indian consumers. Being one of the fastest growing retail footwear brands in India, our key brand objective was to establish a strong connection with the youth across the country. In Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following among millennials and the youth of India and Trends Footwear is happy to be associated with them.”