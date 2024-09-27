Reliance's AJIO adds H&M to its platform

AJIO, an online fashion retailer, announced the launch of H&M, a clothing brand, on its platform. This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence through AJIO, which adds another international brand to its brand portfolio.

The collaboration marks an opportunity for H&M and AJIO to solidify their presence in the Indian fashion e-retail market. While AJIO strengthens its international brands portfolio, H&M aims to expand its reach and online market share by leveraging AJIO’s digital platform.

H&M will launch a new collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home décor. With prices starting at Rs 399.

Commenting on the association, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said “Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolises our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends.”

Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India said, “At H&M, our commitment to liberating fashion for all is at the heart of everything we do. With this belief, we have embarked on a strategic partnership with AJIO that amplifies our mission to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone. By harnessing AJIO’s robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers.”