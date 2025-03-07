Reliance’s Campa Energy launches new campaign on urban hustle

Reliance Consumer Products announces the launch of a new campaign for Campa Energy. The latest TVC will debut before the Champions Trophy final, targeting the active and dynamic lifestyle of today's youth.

Prasoon Joshi, chairman and CCO of McCann Worldgroup, shared, “Young India runs on spontaneity, speed, and style, and this new campaign for Campa Energy captures that essence in a fun, engaging, and full-of-life manner. Every sip of Campa Energy encapsulates a quick burst of energy and an unwavering attitude to keep pushing forward.”

The new campaign taps into the everyday urban chaos and transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary ones. Designed to resonate with fearless and ambitious youth, the ad is a blend of real-world action and animation. Accompanied by an infectious anthem that makes you want to keep moving.

“As Reliance Consumer Products continues to scale its operations, we are excited to unveil the Campa Energy TVC, which will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and print platforms,” said Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products. "This campaign reflects our commitment to bringing products that cater to the needs of hard working Indians always on the move.”

The campaign was conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup and brought to life in collaboration with Native Films.

Credits:

• Agency: McCann Worldgroup

• Creative Team: Ashish Chakravarty, Sambit Mohanty, Anshuman Singh

• Films: Arshneet Bhumra, Jeet Kalra

• Director: Avnish, PH: Native Films