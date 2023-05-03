Renault India launches Life On Demand campaign for Triber

The campaign includes a TVC featuring actor Amit Sadh which will be aired across platforms.
Renault, the number one European brand in India, unveiled its new campaign christened #LifeOnDemand for TRIBER. The campaign showcases TRIBER’s unmatched modularity, incredible versatility and boasting infinite space with the ability to seat up to 7 people and offering over 100 seat configurations and storage options. The campaign which includes a TVC featuring Indian Actor Amit Sadh was launched recently and will be aired across national and regional GEC channels and digital channels including popular OTT and social media platforms. The 45 seconds film is all about movement, life, and people.
The new campaign is all about showcasing TRIBER’s unmatched modularity and the 100+ configurations that it offers. From seat configurations to storage solutions, the campaign showcases the incredible versatility and adaptability of Renault TRIBER.
Sudhir Malhotra, vice president, sales and marketing at Renault India said, “We are thrilled to announce our new Life On Demand campaign that has been launched to showcase the unique best-in class features and flexibility of TRIBER. The overarching objective of the campaign is to highlight the incredible versatility that Renault TRIBER offers to consumers. Through this campaign, we not only aim to showcase the car's adaptability but also our commitment towards always elevating our brand to a premium level.”
Life On Demand campaign not just builds product awareness but also strikes an emotional chord by creating an exciting and remarkable narrative that resonates with consumer’s aspirations. It brilliantly showcases that families and friends can easily customize the interior of the TRIBER to fit their unique needs, enjoy a stress-free adventure and make unforgettable memories with their loved ones.
The campaign includes a series of visuals that illustrate the design and modularity of Renault TRIBER. Shot in an architectural and uncluttered set, the images perfectly capture TRIBER’s modern aesthetic and showcase its versatility.