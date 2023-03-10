RENÉE Cosmetics ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as face of their Fragrances

RENÉE Cosmetics has launched three fragrances, namely Bloom, Dark Desire and OUD Aspire.
RENÉE Cosmetics, one of the leading beauty brands in the country, has added Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor as the face of their fragrance category. While being a pioneer in the beauty sector with their innovative, clutter-breaking and multifunctional products, RENÉE has already created a mark in the fragrances category with premium and long-lasting perfumes - Bloom, Dark Desire and Oud Aspire Eau De Parfums, which stand out with their luxurious design. Aligned with the strategy of constant product innovation and a consumer-centric approach, RENÉE Cosmetics has big plans to expand their fragrance portfolio further in the near future.
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thoughts on the association, "I enjoyed working with RENÉE. They have set a high standard for innovation and product quality, their products are impressive, and I wish. them all the best as they continue to create unique and luxurious fragrances."
Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder and director of RENÉE Cosmetics, further added, “It's amazing to have Janhvi as the face of our fragrance category. Her infectious energy and effervescence appeal to our audiences, and I am sure that her popularity will garner all the more adulation from our consumers."
All the fragrances by RENÉE Cosmetics are available on their website.