RENÉE onboards Rashmika Mandana as the face of the beauty brand

RENÉE Cosmetics, one of the leading Indian beauty brands introduces actress Rashmika Mandana as one of its brand faces and will feature in the brand’s campaigns and promotional activities. RENÉE cosmetics is a brand specifically curated for Indian women, that aims to create a sensation in the beauty industry. In bringing Rashmika, a ‘Dada Saheb Palkhe’ awardee on board, RENÉE intends to reinforce its brand equity and establish itself more strongly in the emerging cosmetic market.
RENÉE has a wide range of makeup collection that perfectly suits the Indian skin tone and are designed for today’s women. Their exquisite products range from the captivating Fab 5 lipstick with five exotic shades in a single stick to the enhanced smudge-free eye products. The super talented and massively popular Rashmika has over 30 million followers on Instagram. She was crowned the ‘National Crush’ by Google in 2020, which has now elevated her to become a household name after the success of her much-celebrated movie ‘Pushpa’.
Aashka Goradia & Priyank Shah co-founder of RENÉE cosmetics said, “We have always collaborated with celebrities that resonate with our brand ethos through their versatile personality. Rashmika aesthetically echoes the aspirations of Indian women and enjoys a growing fan following given the success of her recent films. Her massive fan base on social media platforms will help amplify the brand’s reach and build resonance among the relevant consumers.”
Rashmika Mandana on endorsing RENÉE, said “Endorsing the brand is a very special feeling since I have a stronger bond with RENÉE's products. To me, their products have a special place in my heart since they are so much fun to use. It has been a thrilling experience so far, and I am excited to be a part of a brand that is redefining the cosmetics industry.”
RENÉE Cosmetics aspires to create the finest cruelty-free beauty products for its ever-changing consumer preferences. RENÉE Cosmetics has been leading a revolution to create beauty with its high-quality, FDA-approved cosmetics, that are encouraging women to embrace and express themselves. With their redefining beauty products, RENÉE Cosmetics is transforming beauty and expression by enabling women to rebuild and redefine their persona