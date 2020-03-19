Rent a place near a McDonald’s outlet says, Burger King

The report also said, ‘One of the signs even includes a phone number (55 11 3022-3359). Those who call will hear the message, "When picking an apartment, no one really wants annoying smoke: that's why it's great to have a neighbor who doesn't barbecue. But when your stomach growls, a flame-grilled patty on a Burger King sandwich makes a heck of a difference. Interested in this building? Please send an email to vizinhoperfeito@burgerking.com.br.” Those interested will be directed to the building's real seller.’