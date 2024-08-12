Rentomojo launches 'Brave to Be Free' campaign ahead of Independence Day

Vivek Sangwan, co-founder of Verve Media, headed the production of the campaign’s ad films. While discussing the campaign, he expressed, “The best way to connect with audiences is to showcase honest emotion. Rentomojo’s campaign does just that by portraying relatable everyday challenges that we all face in life. With all three films, we had only 20 seconds to create an impact on the audience, which was a huge challenge. However, the cast, crew and creative team from Rentomojo’s side all came together to make it happen! The success of the execution of the film can be attributed to the true spirit of collaboration that we all felt on set in an effort to make something great. Overall, the project was a success and we are proud to have been part of an impactful campaign such as this one.”