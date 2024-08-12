Rentomojo launches 'Brave to Be Free' campaign ahead of Independence Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rentomojo, a rental platform, has launched its latest initiative, the Brave to Be Free campaign, which aims to inspire individuals to break free from societal norms and pursue their true passions. This campaign is a powerful call for those who feel confined by routine, financial pressures, and societal expectations.
The Brave to Be Free campaign sheds light on the daily struggles faced by countless individuals—who find themselves stuck in the routine cycle, unable to step out of their comfort zones. Rentomojo seeks to change this narrative by inspiring individuals to break free from societal expectations and live life driven by passion, confidence, and the courage to chase their dreams.
Geetansh Bamania, founder of Rentomojo, shared his vision for the campaign, stating, “We envision a world where people embrace the freedom to pursue their purpose and have fewer distractions while they do. Owning furniture and appliances comes with a lot of those distractions, such as the inability to move without a blink to a place where your work takes you, the constant burden of EMIs and unnecessary time spent on the upkeep of the products, which one could have rather spent on tasks that are more meaningful.“
Vivek Sangwan, co-founder of Verve Media, headed the production of the campaign’s ad films. While discussing the campaign, he expressed, “The best way to connect with audiences is to showcase honest emotion. Rentomojo’s campaign does just that by portraying relatable everyday challenges that we all face in life. With all three films, we had only 20 seconds to create an impact on the audience, which was a huge challenge. However, the cast, crew and creative team from Rentomojo’s side all came together to make it happen! The success of the execution of the film can be attributed to the true spirit of collaboration that we all felt on set in an effort to make something great. Overall, the project was a success and we are proud to have been part of an impactful campaign such as this one.”