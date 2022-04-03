Renuka Shahane and Annu Kapoor recreate Antakshari for CRED

This is the second ad from the fintech brand for its TATA IPL 2022 campaign
'Antakshari' held a special spot in the minds and hearts of 90s television fans; the show hosted by the always energetic Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane remains one of Indian television's best.
The contestants instead of singing famous songs are heard singing about Cred Bounty; think of a mega jackpot where prizes up for grab include rewards worth ₹50 crores reserved for you including a Mercedes-Benz, a trip to Maldives, and iPhones. All you need to do is - invite your contacts, play games on CRED app, and win.
Cred recreated the show in its second ad of its 2022 Tata IPL campaign which seems to be around nostalgia. Its first ad starred actress Karisma Kapoor recreating an old Nirma ad.
The fintech giant’s campaign reached an absolute high last year (2021) when Rahul Dravid, India’s nicest guy and one of its best cricketers, was seen losing his cool while stuck in a traffic jam.
It was in 2020 when we first saw Cred’s campaign where multiple film personalities auditioned for the ad.
Credits:
Writing:
Devaiah Bopanna
Puneet Chadha
Deep Joshi
Tanmay Bhat
Direction:
Ayappa KM (Early man film)
Music:
Karan Malhotra