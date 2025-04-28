Renuka Shahane takes on wedding chaos in Myntra’s new campaign

Myntra has launched a new campaign for the wedding season featuring actress Renuka Shahane. The campaign humorously portrays the multi-function wedding experience in a joint family. Myntra positions itself as the go-to platform for fashion, offering over 1 lakh styles in beauty and occasion wear, catering to selected looks and last-minute needs.

Myntra’s new wedding season campaign, created by Only Much Louder (OML), features actress Renuka Shahane. The campaign follows a relatable character, played by Shahane, dealing with the challenges of attending multiple weddings and managing outfit themes within a large Indian family. It highlights the scale of wedding preparation in a joint family setting.

Speaking about the campaign, Monalisa Panda, associate director, social media marketing and creator ecosystem, Myntra, said, "This campaign strengthens Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion destination for every celebration, especially in the culturally rich and vibrant Indian wedding season. With a humorous yet relatable take on the multi-event wedding chaos, we highlight how Myntra’s wide selection and swift delivery empower shoppers to stay effortlessly stylish through every function. Whether it's stunning looks for Haldi, Mehendi, or Sangeet or last-minute outfit needs, Myntra is at the heart of it all, enabling a seamless fashion experience for today’s dynamic, multi-generational families. Through compelling, character-driven storytelling, we aim to reflect how modern India celebrates tradition, with a touch of flair and functionality.”

Reflecting on her role in the campaign, Renuka Shahane said, “Indian weddings are a vibrant blend of emotions; love, laughter, a touch of chaos, and of course, the inevitable outfit dilemmas. What drew me to this campaign was how beautifully it captured these nuances with warmth and wit. It was a pleasure collaborating with Myntra on a film that brings humour, nostalgia, and fashion together in such a relatable way.”

“At OML, we’ve spent over two decades building a creative voice rooted in humour, culture, and authenticity,” said Manav Parekh, SVP and executive creative director at Only Much Louder. “This campaign reflects the sweet spot we operate in—taking everyday Indian insights like the fact that shopping for the wedding season with the best looks across multiple functions can be QUITE the task. Using that to then catapult Myntra as the best solution for both variety and convenience. We knew we needed to go beyond cliched fashion montages. So, we built a world, a character, and a story that audiences can laugh with, share, and see themselves in.”

The ad film moves beyond the usual aspirational tone of wedding campaigns and instead embraces the quirky reality of Indian family dynamics.