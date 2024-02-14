RepIndia bags social media mandate for JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
RepIndia will amplify JBL's social media footprint and engage with a broader audience.
RepIndia, a digital marketing agency, renowned for its innovative and data-driven strategies, announces its recent collaboration with JBL, a global audio brand. RepIndia has secured the social media mandate for JBL, including the management of Harman Kardon and Infinity brands.
JBL is recognised for its state-of-the-art technology and unwavering commitment to innovation, it has chosen RepIndia to amplify its social media footprint and engage with a broader audience.
Ayesha Chenoy, co-founder and chairperson, RepIndia, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, "Repindia started 2024 with an absolute bang by winning the JBL account. Even pitching to the client was nothing less than making music. Here’s to doing one of the world’s best brands justice!“
Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing, JBL, stated, "Collaborating with RepIndia marks a significant step for JBL. Our goal is to craft a digital presence that mirrors JBL’s heritage while simultaneously captivating our audiences in India and transferring the equity the brand owns globally to this region with as much dominance and drive. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to leading the digital landscape with expertise and innovation, ensuring JBL’s continued prominence in the digital sphere."
In addition to overseeing JBL's social media platforms, RepIndia will spearhead the development and expansion of JBL's exclusive community, known as the JBL Clan on Facebook. This initiative underscores RepIndia's commitment to offering comprehensive digital services and reaffirms its position as a strategic ally for brands committed to growth.