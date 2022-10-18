RepIndia wins digital mandate of Haldiram’s

Divya Batra, marketing head, Haldiram’s, said, “We welcome RepIndia to Haldiram's family. The term family is synonymous with the brand Haldiram's, which since 1937 has been building relations with countless families all over India and across the globe too. We have consistently built a business connecting with consumers through our trusted offerings. Apart from excellent & innovative products, it is time we reach out to the younger and newer customers via our digital footprints. With RepIndia's data & consumer insights approach and passion for food, we target to build effective marketing communication and increase the brand's digital footprint.’’