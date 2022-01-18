RepIndia wins the digital and creative mandate for the Sleepwell

As part of their responsibilities, RepIndia will partner with the brand’s growth through innovative and disruptive marketing & communication strategies.
Sleepwell announces the appointment of the leading independent agency - RepIndia as its mainline agency for Brand Communication for all brands and categories under the Sleepwell brand umbrella. In an exciting multi-agency pitch, RepIndia with its independent nature and Digital 1st approach emerged as the choice of agency to partner with the brand.
With its new approach of Digital 1st consumer communication, Sleepwell has entrusted RepIndia with its Creative & Digital portfolios driving its consumer marketing initiatives in Online & Offline channels. As part of their responsibilities, RepIndia will partner with the brand’s growth through innovative and disruptive marketing & communication strategies.
For the past five decades, Sheelafoam with its Consumer-facing brand "Sleepwell" has been the market leader in India for its revolutionary Comfort & Sleep technology products. The brand has a pan-India presence with 110+ distributors, 5000+ exclusive dealers, Web & Omnichannel presence supported by 10 + manufacturing units in India and has become a ubiquitous name for sleep products in every Indian household.
On the occasion, Vishal Sharma, head - marketing, Sleepwell said, “With the fast-changing nature of Consumer outreach, emerging new business opportunities and in line with our new strategy of being Digital 1st, we are very excited to partner with RepIndia and take forward our brand building and communication strategy to all our consumer touchpoints. The Sheela Foam Group on its journey to becoming a Multinational & Sleepwell with its Pan India presence has embarked on a journey to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in an experiential manner led by a Digital transformation. We found "RepIndia" to be exactly the right fit and a partner with the right mindset that will help us translate our Strategy & Vision into this new reality for our consumers. We in particular love the team’s young energy and fresh original approach to our business and this partnership shall certainly propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumers.
Nikhil Kashyap, AVP – strategy and business, RepIndia, commented on the mandate win: “Sleepwell is undoubtedly one of the biggest brand success stories of our time. It is, therefore, an honour to now be associated with them and help unfold & partner the next level of consumer experience journey that they have embarked upon. The team is super excited for this big win, and we are looking forward to connecting with the audience on a deeper level through a blend of clutter-breaking strategy and creativity.”