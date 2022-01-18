RepIndia wins the digital and creative mandate for the Sleepwell

On the occasion, Vishal Sharma, head - marketing, Sleepwell said, “With the fast-changing nature of Consumer outreach, emerging new business opportunities and in line with our new strategy of being Digital 1st, we are very excited to partner with RepIndia and take forward our brand building and communication strategy to all our consumer touchpoints. The Sheela Foam Group on its journey to becoming a Multinational & Sleepwell with its Pan India presence has embarked on a journey to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in an experiential manner led by a Digital transformation. We found "RepIndia" to be exactly the right fit and a partner with the right mindset that will help us translate our Strategy & Vision into this new reality for our consumers. We in particular love the team’s young energy and fresh original approach to our business and this partnership shall certainly propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumers.