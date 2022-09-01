Research & Ranking launches #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch Campaign

Indians believe and understand the importance of financial planning but still stick to the conventional ways of investing in FDs, Gold, and Real Estate to generate wealth. Various research studies have shown that equities outperform other asset classes over the long term. However, due to misinformation, poor awareness, limited solutions, lack of knowledge and improper guidance, many don’t realize the value offered by equities. #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch aims to break this mould, and the videos show parents advising their children to invest in Equities rather than traditional asset classes.