Resulticks, Merkle Sokrati ink Strategic Partnership

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati says, “We are indeed excited to partner with Resulticks – a platform that has, in many ways, redefined what a good MarTech platform should be. Given that the DNA of Resulticks is in digital marketing practices with rich experiences in delivering business outcomes, they best understand the nuances of challenges faced by digital marketers in realising their goals of efficient business growth – and this is very evident in the product they have built ground-up. This, combined with our strength in data-driven performance marketing services, will enhance our ability to deliver even better outcomes for our clients.”