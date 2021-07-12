Revenue from mobile Internet advertising in India to reach Rs 22,350 crore in 2025: PwC report

TV advertising: It has continued to expand in 2020, despite COVID, reaching Rs 35,015 crore. India is the fourth-largest market globally after the US, China and Japan. Further expansion at a 7.6 per cent CAGR will take TV ad revenues to Rs 50,586 crore in 2025.

Multichannel advertising will account for nearly 92 per cent of the total TV advertising market in 2025. Online TV advertising will make modest inroads in the forecast period, with broadband penetration remaining extremely low, at 7.3 per cent of households.