Revisiting Pele’s advertising history

A year before the 1974 FIFA World Cup, the soft drink brand Pepsi roped in Pele as their brand ambassador. As part of the deal, Pele assumed the role of an ambassador and consultant in Pepsi’s International Youth Soccer Program, which saw Pele reach out to remote places across the world to promote the ‘Beautiful Game’. He starred in many television commercials for Pepsi in the following years, the first of which was his 1974 commercial where he is seen urging the audience to join the Pepsi People.