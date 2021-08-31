Revital forays into healthy snacking category with its Nutrition Bars

The nutrition bars will be launched exclusively on Amazon and will be available across India.
Revital has forayed into healthy snacking category with launch of Revital Nutrition Bars.
The brand's team informs that Revital Nutrition Bar is India’s first nutrition bar with the goodness of Natural Ginseng, 16 vitamins & minerals and triple blend protein.
The nutrition bars will be launched exclusively on Amazon and will be available across India. Through this range of nutrition bars Revital aims to promote guilt-free snacking for health enthusiasts.
Revital Energy NXT will be available in pack size of 35 grams each; while Revital Protein NXT will be available in pack size of 50 grams each.
The nutrition bar attempts to be an ideal option for satisfying hunger-pangs, reduce junk food intake, and fulfilling nutrition requirements post exercise and/or heavy work-out.