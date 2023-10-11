Rexona is not done yet; looking to create brand awareness on roll-on format: Ashwath Swaminathan, HUL

Rexona was bought by Unilever in the 1930s, with an aim to expand the brand beyond its Australian roots. Rexona launched across the globe under the brand names Sure, Degree, Shield and Rexena. It was one of the first deodorants to launch in India and was available in roll-on, sticks and aerosols. Currently, In India, Hindustan Unilever holds a good share in the deodorant category, and Axe is one of the top-rated products from them. Swaminathan states, “Rexona is not done yet, while the brand has been present in India for over two decades, the category is still nascent. We’re looking to continue brand awareness on roll-on format.”