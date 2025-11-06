Rexona’s new ad with Smriti Mandhana inspires confidence in women

Rexona has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Maidan Mein Utro’, featuring Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The campaign focuses on confidence through participation and celebrates women who step beyond comfort zones to take charge — both on and off the field.

Advertisment

Set against the energy of a cricket ground, the film positions sweat not as discomfort, but as a mark of effort and determination. It opens with Mandhana walking purposefully onto the pitch, her voice resonating through the stadium: “Some of us are not here to sit, but to play. Not to lose, but to win. Not to fear the sweat, but to own it.”

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, said: “Confidence doesn’t come from waiting, it comes from stepping in. It comes from sweating it out and showing up, no matter how hard it is. That’s what ‘Maidan Mein Utro’ means to me and I hope it inspires every girl to take her first step with confidence.”

Nitin Agarwal, chief marketing officer, Unilever International, said: “‘Maidan Mein Utro’ is more than a campaign — it’s a call to action. It’s about empowering women with the confidence to move, to play, to show up — and Rexona is proud to be their confidence and freshness partner along the way.”

Through this campaign, Rexona extends its message of self-assurance and active living, emphasising that true confidence lies in showing up, participating, and owning every moment.