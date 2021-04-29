Ricron Panels awards its integrated communications mandate to Beeing Social and Mavcomm Consulting

Elaborating on the awarding the mandate Rahul Chaudhary, director, Ricron Panels said, "As the world gears towards building a sustainable environment, Ricron Panels has taken the lead to show the world how low value hard to recycle plastic waste can be converted into quality sustainable materials. We were looking for communications partners who could communicate our value proposition in a way that does justice to the hard and innovative work that is being carried out by the company. The understanding of our requirements and integrated communication approach presented by Beeing Social & Mavcomm Consulting team resonated with our vision and we are excited about partnering them.”