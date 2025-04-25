Riding the K-Wave: LOTTE introduces Korean-inspired 4D ice cream, Krunch in India

K-pop, K-drama, K-beauty and Korean ice cream, riding the rising tide of the Korean Wave — Lotte Wellfood has launched Lotte Krunch, a disruptive 4-layered ice cream bar that fuses Korean innovation and flavours designed to thrill the senses and let consumers “Taste the 4D”.

The launch of Krunch represents a milestone in ice cream innovation in India, while also indicating Lotte's plans to diversify its product portfolio and strengthen the brand in India. This launch closely follows Lotte’s investment in one of the largest ice cream facility in Pune.

Excited about the launch, Komal Anand, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “We are obsessed with elevating everyday ice cream moments. Lotte Krunch brings the next level of indulgence to India – it’s bold, fresh, and unlike anything in the market today. Our consumers are evolving, inspired by global trends and open to discovering new forms of indulgence. Krunch brings together the best of both worlds — the playfulness and depth of K-culture and the trust and product excellence of LOTTE. It is a statement of what’s next in the Indian ice cream category.”

He further added, “Krunch is not just an ice cream, it’s a 4D experience — a multi-sensory indulgence that’s crunchy, creamy, chocolatey, and fruity, all in one bite. It is a Korean innovation and our way of celebrating the adventurous new tastes that modern Indian consumers crave.”

Crafted using cutting-edge Korean technology, Krunch is a first-of-its-kind ice cream bar in India with 4 layers — a crunchy crushed cookie layer on the top, flavourful sauce in the centre, a second layer of creamy Ice Cream, and a third layer of chocolate coating — creating a flavour burst in every bite. It also introduces India’s first yoghurt-flavoured ice cream bar in Yogurt Berry flavor.

Krunch is priced at ₹60 for an 80ml bar and will be available in three exciting multi-flavoured variants -- Yogurt Berry, Choco Berry, and Choco Vanila- across top metros and mini metros via modern trade, general trade, Q-commerce platforms, and exclusive Havmor parlours. A high-energy, digital-first campaign built around the concept of "Taste the 4D" will activate across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook --- capturing the imagination of India's digital natives with fast-paced edits, influencer content, and K-wave-inspired storytelling. Additionally, outdoor campaigns will run in the top four cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, ensuring comprehensive visibility and reach across multiple touchpoints.

From snacking to streaming, Korea has already become part of India’s lifestyle. Now, it’s entering the ice cream aisle — and with Krunch, Lotte is giving India a whole new way to indulge.