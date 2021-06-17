Rin unveils new spot with Indian fencer Bhavani Devi

Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
Rin’s new spot stars Bhavani Devi – the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The minute long ad tells the story of her journey from when she was young. We see her struggle against patriarchal notions of what a woman can and can't do as she works hard at perfecting her sport.
The ad also notably brings back the tagline 'Chamakte Rehna', which we saw in previous Rin ads.
Earlier in March 2021, Devi, who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. When she qualified, dairy giant Amul released a cartoon that paid tribute to her achievement.