Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal join My11Circle as brand ambassadors

Commenting on the collaboration, Saroj Panigrahi, COO of Games24x7 said, “We are excited to extend a warm welcome to Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the newest members of our My11Circle family. Their addition not only brings immense talent but also a shared passion for cricket that resonates deeply with fans across the nation. Beyond their remarkable on-field performances, it's their ability to forge connections with fans that truly sets them apart. This partnership reflects our steadfast commitment to fostering a community where fans can immerse themselves in the game they love, blending skill with sheer excitement. Together, we're creating an inclusive platform that celebrates the spirit of cricket and brings fans closer to the heart of the action.”