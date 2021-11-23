Rioconn bags digital mandate for Seven Spring Gourmet Tea

Rioconn has acquired the digital advertising for Seven Spring.
A luxury and wellness green tea and concoction curator and manufacturer by nature, Seven Spring offers Green & Black Teas in multiple flavours and combinations. The brand, founded by a Tea Connoisseur herself, Sejjal Purohit, came aboard with one motive- brand awareness via a creative approach. With multiple flavours, concoctions and varieties, Seven Spring offers a range of 20 different teas.
Sejjal approached Rioconn with a mindset of getting more creative ideas to create awareness of the luxury product that she has curated. With an experienced digital team and content creators, Rioconn was up to take the brand up by a notch and deliver what they’re known for.
Reacting to this win, the founder of Rioconn, Hemang Gandhi said- "This is as good as it gets. But we're working to be the best. It feels great when our hard work pays off and the brands realise how much effort the team puts in to bring out the best work. Creativity is a journey and we're glad to have brands like these as our companions."