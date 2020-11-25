Rioconn Interactive bags the mandate for ET TMT, Kapu Diamonds, and The Grand Bhagwati

ET TMT bars is a part of Electrotherm (India) for more than a decade now. The company is the largest manufacturer of TMT bars in Gujarat and ET TMT is the most preferred brand for building critical infrastructure projects across the region. With digital marketing as one of their key focused area, Rioconn believes that they would be successful in giving the brand the deserved visibility and credibility in digital domain. A senior marketing officer of ET TMT commented on the new partnership, “Being a B2B company, we cannot apply the same strategies that FMCG players follow for audience at large. As our target audience is niche and precisely categorized, we came across Rioconn and learned that the agency has the right experience and exposure of the digital arena and can grow our presence substantially”.