Rioconn Interactive bags the mandate for ET TMT, Kapu Diamonds, and The Grand Bhagwati

The agency scored a hat-trick by bagging the mandate for ET TMT (Digital), Kapu Diamonds, and The Grand Bhagwati!
While the pandemic demanded brands to access their marketing strategy and align it with current market trends, Rioconn Interactive struck the iron while it was still hot, and grabbed every possible opportunity. The agency scored a hat-trick by bagging the mandate for ET TMT (Digital), Kapu Diamonds, and The Grand Bhagwati!
On this overwhelmingly joyous occasion, the Founder and CEO of Rioconn, Hemaang Gandhi said “After winning the national account, Tirupati Oils, we are excited to add three more national accounts in three different industries on board. We are looking forward to the exposure and experience we will be receiving from these clients. With team Rioconn, we are confident that we will be able to rise to the occasion and do an excellent job for all the accounts.”
ET TMT bars is a part of Electrotherm (India) for more than a decade now. The company is the largest manufacturer of TMT bars in Gujarat and ET TMT is the most preferred brand for building critical infrastructure projects across the region. With digital marketing as one of their key focused area, Rioconn believes that they would be successful in giving the brand the deserved visibility and credibility in digital domain. A senior marketing officer of ET TMT commented on the new partnership, “Being a B2B company, we cannot apply the same strategies that FMCG players follow for audience at large. As our target audience is niche and precisely categorized, we came across Rioconn and learned that the agency has the right experience and exposure of the digital arena and can grow our presence substantially”.
As for TGB, the agency is aspiring to take a detour from the regular marketing approaches used in the food industry, and try an unconventional and unique strategy. The multi-agency pitch gave a fair idea of the way ahead. Mr. Manish Somani, Director-TGB, said “We look forward to partnership with the agency for our 360° marketing. The pitch was rich in terms of design and creativity. TGB has already planned to come-up with a range of new products in different categories and the partnership will surely boost our launch plans”.
Along with these two national brands, Rioconn looks forward to serving the best to Kapu Diamonds, one of the top 10 diamond manufacturers in the country. Just like diamonds are to be handled exceptionally well to keep them radiant and shining, Rioconn commits to enhance the brand’s charm with its marketing strategies.