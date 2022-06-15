Rioconn wins digital mandate for Euro7000

The agency will focus on increasing the brand’s reach in different geographies through brand building and promotional activities.
Rioconn Interactive, one of Ahmedabad’s leading full-fledged advertising and digital marketing agencies scores the branding and digital marketing mandate for Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd’s EURO7000. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rigorous rounds of evaluation.
The mandate includes entire social media responsibilities for the brand from ideation to execution. It also includes working on the positioning strategy and making brand films to create a buzz in the market. The agency will also be looking at performance marketing to spearhead business growth in different geographies.
The brand holds quite a huge market share and its goal is clear – widen its reach and position it as one of the fastest working adhesives in the market. Mr. Utkarsh Patel, Executive Director of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Limited said “EURO7000, as a brand, has a lot of potential to surface above the competitor brands and all we need is a line of communication that helps us stand apart. Down the line, we’re looking at a lot of commercials and innovative advertising modes to make our presence prominent across platforms as well as geographies.”
Talking about this noteworthy victory, the Director of Rioconn Interactive, Hemaang Gandhi commented, “There is a lot that can be done with a brand in this industry and we will not only meet the expectations of the client but we will go beyond to display our creative prowess to take this brand to new heights. With a team dedicated to always thinking out of the box, we sure are going to have fun working with EURO7000.”