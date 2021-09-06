RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said, “The Abu Dhabi T10 today is one of the most watched Tournaments in the world. The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business. RISE Worldwide is one of the best end-to-end service providers in the sports industry. With their expertise, brand Abu Dhabi T10 will scale greater heights and be at par with the top leagues in the world.”