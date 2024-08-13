Rishabh Pant delivers 'The Comeback Mantra' to empower NEET/JEE repeaters in Aakash's new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is created in collaboration with Sideways Consulting.
Aakash Educational Services (AESL), a competitive exam coaching institute, in collaboration with Sideways Consulting, has launched a new campaign featuring cricket sensation Rishabh Pant. This campaign is a beacon of hope for students retaking the NEET and JEE exams, offering a powerful message of resilience and determination in the face of challenges.
Rishabh Pant's story is nothing short of inspirational. On December 30, 2022, he faced a life-threatening accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, emerging with severe injuries. Yet, with sheer grit and perseverance, he made a triumphant return to professional cricket, rejoining Team India for the T20 World Cup and proving his worth on the field showcasing stellar performances.
The campaign draws on Pant's incredible comeback story, offering a message of hope and encouragement to students who are determined to overcome setbacks. It invites them to embrace challenges as opportunities to grow stronger and emerge victorious.
The campaign video delivers a powerful message: "Failure is not the end; it's the beginning of a comeback." Rishabh Pant’s voice echoes the sentiments of countless students striving for success. The film showcases his resilience and determination, urging students to adopt the same mindset as they prepare for their exams. It captures the essence of bouncing back stronger and turning adversity into achievement.
Abhijit Avasthi, founder of Sideways Consulting, stated, "Crafting a campaign around Rishabh Pant's inspiring journey allowed us to create a narrative that resonates deeply with students. It’s about finding strength in adversity, and who better to deliver this message than someone who has lived it."
Client: Aakash Educational Services Limited
Team: Deepak Mehrotra, Anup Agarrwal, Vivek Khattar, Allan Saugat
Agency - Sideways
Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal, Malcolm Raphael
Creative Lead: Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje
Creative Team: Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Amandeep Singh, Pranav Sawant, Deshna Gada
Account Management: Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Jay Vaidya
Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Namita Kamat
Production House: Klture Studio
Director: Sukriti Tyagi
Producer: Priyank Misra