Rishabh Pant drives HDFC Life’s new campaign on protection and planning

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, print, and outdoor.
HDFC Life, an insurance company, has launched its latest campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant. The campaign emphasises the importance of preparing for life’s uncertainties, highlighting Term plans as a key safety net for individuals and families.
The campaign film mirrors Rishabh Pant’s comeback journey, showing his reflection on life’s unpredictability and a childhood moment where his mother’s advice guided him. It then shows Rishabh facing current challenges confidently, emphasising that planning and foresight, similar to life insurance, provide security during crises.
Speaking about his continued partnership, Rishabh Pant said, “It’s been an incredible journey with HDFC Life. This campaign is close to my heart as it reflects the essence of bouncing back from challenges. HDFC Life has consistently encouraged individuals to be proactive about securing their future, and I’m proud to be part of this effort.”
Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head strategy at HDFC Life, said, “Rishabh Pant’s bounceback story is one that inspires us as a nation. India remains largely underinsured, and through this campaign, we hope to encourage people to prioritise securing their futures and protecting their loved ones. We aim to not only resonate emotionally but also raise awareness about the importance of life insurance as a reliable safety net.”
Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, said, “Life can be unpredictable. The only way to ensure a secure future is when you are prepared not only for the wins but also for failures. Our latest film for HDFC Life shares this poignant message with a heartwarming example of the real-life hero - Rishabh Pant, who has fought against all odds for his future. We hope this film will be inspirational to our audiences to plan for their family’s future.”
The campaign will be available across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, print, and outdoor.