Rishabh Pant mimics Gavaskar's 'Stupid' taunt in Goibibo's new ad

Goibibo has picked cricketer Rishabh Pant as its new brand face. Its latest campaign features Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant, using Gavaskar’s well-known phrase, "Stupid, Stupid, Stupid", to advise customers on travel and stay plans.

Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer at Goibibo, said, “Renowned for his spontaneous style of play, playful attitude, and vibrant personality, Rishabh Pant is the ideal choice to represent Goibibo—bringing the same energy and enthusiasm to travel that he does to cricket. The chemistry between Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar is bound to captivate audiences of all ages, crafting a memorable experience for both cricket fans and avid travellers alike.”

Speaking about the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am pleased to partner with Goibibo, a brand I resonate with as youthful and dynamic. It was extremely exciting to work with Sunil Gavaskar sir for this campaign. I’m pleasantly surprised by how well Goibibo has turned this conversation into a playful take on travel plans.”

Sunil Gavaskar added, “I have always believed players have every right to comeback at comments about them. I myself did so several times during my playing career. So, I see the funny side of the concept and I don’t mind fun being poked back at me.”