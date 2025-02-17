Rishabh Pant explains the mechanics of Swiggy Bolt in a new spot

Cricketer Rishabh Pant has taken it upon himself to explain the workings of Swiggy Bolt – the 10-minute food delivery service – in a digital campaign conceptualised by indie creative shop Moonshot and has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi.

Set to 43 seconds, the ad, through Pant, explains how Swiggy manages to deliver in 10 minutes - by having its delivery partners positioned near restaurants, ready to act at short notice.

Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Bolt on Swiggy Food was built to change the way we think about food delivery—speed without compromise. Fresh meals, just the way they should be, in just 10 minutes. It is also about creating an opportunity for our restaurant partners to participate in quick delivery. But every time we talk about it, the reactions range from amazement to complete disbelief. This film takes that thought and runs with it (quite literally). With Rishabh Pant at the centre of the action, this film brings Bolt of Swiggy’s promise to life in a way only he can."

Quick food delivery is the rage these days, with Swiggy Bolt competing with the likes of Zepto Café and Zomato Instant, but many discourage such orders; they believe food that is delivered in 10 minutes is often pre-cooked and frozen; it’s only heated when the order is placed and then given to the delivery executive.

The ad’s timing is also opportune. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is ongoing and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy starts on February 19, 2025. Following it is the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on March 22. Orders during cricket tournaments see a sharp spike.