Rite KnowledgeLabs bags IPMA's social media mandate for Paper Matters

The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the industry voice for the paper sector in India, has awarded its first integrated social media initiative to Rite KnowledgeLabs, a Mumbai based independent digital agency. The digital campaign, titled Paper Matters by IPMA, aims to raise awareness about the significance of paper in our daily lives.
In today's electronic world, fostering an appreciation for paper is essential. The campaign will span five social media platforms – LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X, blending thought leadership content with engaging, youthful, and relatable research material. This approach aims to convey important messages in a memorable and impactful way, without sounding frivolous.
"Paper Matters by IPMA is a unique initiative designed to build an emotional connection with paper among various audiences, especially the younger generation," said Rohit Pandit, secretary general, IPMA. "As a responsible industry body, we aim to dispel myths surrounding paper and establish this platform as a knowledge repository. After a multi-agency pitch, we are happy to appoint Rite Knowledge Labs, whose blend of content thought-leadership, research, video and social media marketing will help us reach our audience effectively."
Zahara Kanchwalla, co-founder and CEO of Rite KnowledgeLabs, said, "Partnering with IPMA to promote awareness and love for paper is both an honour and a responsibility. Our integrated campaign will feature research-based thought leadership content and easily consumable social-media marketing posts, including videos, films, and motion graphics. This strategy will effectively deliver key messages to target audiences with long-term recall and authenticity. We are excited about this project, and our initial work, including launching the “Paper Matters by IPMA” logo and social media handles, has already garnered significant traction and industry buzz."
The Indian paper industry is experiencing significant growth opportunities driven by domestic consumption and premiumisation across consumer segments, particularly in packaging, tissues and hygiene products, books, and writing materials. Rite Knowledge Labs will elevate the paper industry's contribution and impact through this campaign.