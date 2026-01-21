RiteBite Max Protein launches wafer segment with millet-based protein bars

RiteBite Max Protein, the protein snack brand from Zydus Wellness, has introduced a new range of millet wafer protein bars, signalling a shift in how everyday indulgent snacks are being rethought for evolving dietary preferences.

The product combines a wafer format with 10 grams of protein and millets such as jowar, reflecting the growing mainstream interest in protein consumption alongside a renewed focus on traditional grains. The launch comes as India’s healthy snacks category continues to expand, driven by urban consumers seeking alternatives that balance taste with nutritional relevance.

The move also highlights a structural gap within the snacking category. While wafers and sweet snacks continue to dominate casual consumption occasions, they are often nutritionally limited. At the same time, protein products have largely remained concentrated in dense formats such as bars and powders, which cater more to functional needs than everyday snacking.





“While wafers and sweet snacks continue to dominate indulgence occasions, they are often nutritionally limited and reliant on refined ingredients. At the same time, the protein category has largely been built around bars, powders and dense formats that serve functional needs rather than casual eating moments,” said Tarun Arora, CEO Zydus Wellness.

Developed around the idea of blending indulgence with functionality, the millet wafer protein bars are positioned as a lighter snacking option, made without maida, added sugar or palm oil. The range is available in three flavours—Choco Temptation, Coffee Mousse and Strawberry Truffle.

Arora added, “We are seeing a steady shift in how consumers approach food. There is greater scrutiny of ingredients, growing interest in protein, and a renewed openness to traditional grains. Simultaneously, consumers no longer want to switch between ‘fun food’ and ‘fitness food.’ They expect one product to deliver both. RiteBite Max Protein Millet Wafer Protein Bars is an attempt to bring these strands together in a format that people are already familiar with. It reflects how the snacking category itself is evolving.”

The launch is being supported by a digital-led campaign featuring short films that focus on everyday consumption moments rather than fitness-centric narratives.

The introduction of a millet-based protein wafer also reflects a broader trend within the FMCG sector, where brands are revisiting established snack formats to align with changing conversations around nutrition, ingredients and daily eating habits.