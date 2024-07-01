RiteBite Max Protein's 'Dil Se Doctor' campaign honours doctors' dedication on National Doctor's Day

Commenting on the same, Dr. Ravinder Varma, brand manager, RiteBite Max Protein said, “Doctors are the true heroes of our society, dedicating themselves to the well-being of others day in and day out. On this special day, RiteBite Max Protein stands alongside these tireless professionals, offering our heartfelt gratitude and support for their incredible contributions. Through our campaign, 'Max Protein Dil Se Doctor,' we aim to remind everyone that while doctors are often seen as lifesavers and miracle workers, they are also human and need care and rest. Let's celebrate National Doctors Day by acknowledging their hard work, understanding their needs, and ensuring they stay healthy and fit with the power of protein. This is our heartfelt salute to their unwavering dedication and selflessness.”