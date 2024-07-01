RiteBite Max Protein's 'Dil Se Doctor' campaign honours doctors' dedication on National Doctor's Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The videos feature expert discussions on topics such as breast cancer, gynecology, physiotherapy, and more.
In light of National Doctor’s Day, RiteBite Max Protein honours and celebrates the dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment of our healthcare heroes. These individuals are always standing behind us as beacons of hope in our communities. From late-night calls to compassionate care, our doctors go above and beyond to ensure our health and safety.
As part of National Doctors Day campaign, RiteBite Max Protein launches a series of videos that delve into the journeys of doctors, featuring specialist discussions on topics like breast cancer, gynaecology, physiotherapy, and more. These videos will highlight how doctors manage their own well-being, including strategies for destressing and maintaining health.
Additionally, it will also talk about the role of protein in aiding recovery, underscoring its importance in supporting doctors' endurance and resilience in their demanding professions.
From day and night duties to the meticulous care of patients, our doctors stand as pillars of strength in times of adversity. Behind every diagnosis and treatment, they carry the weight of immense responsibility and the profound empathy that defines their noble profession.
Commenting on the same, Dr. Ravinder Varma, brand manager, RiteBite Max Protein said, “Doctors are the true heroes of our society, dedicating themselves to the well-being of others day in and day out. On this special day, RiteBite Max Protein stands alongside these tireless professionals, offering our heartfelt gratitude and support for their incredible contributions. Through our campaign, 'Max Protein Dil Se Doctor,' we aim to remind everyone that while doctors are often seen as lifesavers and miracle workers, they are also human and need care and rest. Let's celebrate National Doctors Day by acknowledging their hard work, understanding their needs, and ensuring they stay healthy and fit with the power of protein. This is our heartfelt salute to their unwavering dedication and selflessness.”
Adding to the same, Shivam Tiwari, marketing manager, RiteBite Max Protein said, “Our doctors' commitment is nothing short of inspiring. Their sacrifice and resilience deserve our utmost respect and appreciation. We, at RiteBite Max Protein have taken this opportunity to recognise their invaluable contributions and express our gratitude."
Dr. Garvit Chitkara, senior consultant - Breast Surgical Oncology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “As doctors, we advise everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but not all of us practice what we preach due to lack of time and sometimes lack of motivation. This Doctors Day, let's vow to practice what we tell everyone else to. Wishing a very happy Doctors Day to one and all. Thanks to Max Protein for their insightful campaign into doctors and their journeys. Good health to all.”
Dr. Shweta Shah, gynaecologist & laparoscopic surgeon, Tvameva Clinic and Cloudnine Hospital added, "On Doctor's Day, it's important to recognize the dedication and hard work that go into caring for others. Carrying the burden of someone else’s life and health is not easy; every inch of our existence wants the patient to get better. I appreciate Max Protein for highlighting the realities of a doctor's life and supporting our wellness journey."
Dr. Pankaj M. Narvekar, Physiotherapist, chief medical advisor, NSCI-Mumbai and Mumbai Cricket Association also commented on the same, “Doctors often have extremely busy schedules, frequently leading to missed meals. I appreciate RiteBite Max Protein for its initiative in highlighting the importance of doctors' health and wellness. Wishing all doctors a very happy and healthy Doctor's Day."
As we celebrate National Doctors Day, let us extend our deepest thanks to all doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers worldwide. Their contributions are invaluable, their sacrifices immense, and their impact immeasurable.