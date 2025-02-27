Rivaah by Tanishq & Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby unveil new wedding song

Weddings are a celebration of love, tradition, and new beginnings, with the bride at the heart of this cherished journey. From her first twirl in exquisite bridal jewellery to the beats of celebration that surrounds her, every moment reflects her dreams and emotions. Embracing this spirit, Rivaah by Tanishq, a wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq partners with the creative powerhouse Tiger Baby, the makers of iconic movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy presents a wedding anthem Main Keya Hai Hai— a wedding song that reverberates rhythm of love, laughter, and unfiltered joy that captures the magic of the bride’s special day.

The most important day in the life of a Rivaah Bride is more than just ceremonies—they are grand celebrations where dance and music take centre stage. Indian weddings are an endless affair of friends and family coming together and creating moments that are eternal and precious. To capture this, the latest wedding anthem by Tanishq and renowned Bollywood makers – Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti have joined hands with Tanishq to create a symphony that is bound to shake your feet.

The soundtrack by Ankur Tewari encapsulates the essence of the modern Indian bride—not just a participant but the sutradhar of her own story, crafting, curating, and bringing her dream wedding to life. In the first collaboration between Tanishq and Tiger Baby, this music video is a creative project, reimagining the wedding music video for the brides-to-be. It unfolds like a cinematic dreamscape, rich in moody hues and engaging storytelling, drawing viewers into its spellbinding narrative.

The Tanishq bride radiates excitement as she strides toward her groom, adorned in an exquisite selection of the latest Tanishq’s Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani 2.0 collection—featuring intricate gold workmanship inspired by Phoolchadar for prosperity and Drape Story for femininity, with delicate floral and scalloped motifs echoing Tarun Tahiliani’s signature drapes.



From India to New York, the celebration knows no bounds! A high-energy flash mob turned Main Keya Hai Hai into a global dance sensation, with crowds joining in the infectious excitement. With its peppy beats and feel-good vibe, the track has become a wedding favourite worldwide. Taking the celebration beyond venues, Tanishq partnered with influencers, sparking a viral wave across social media as people embraced the melody in their own unique ways.

Speaking on the launch of ‘Rivaah X Tiger Baby Music Video’, Pelki Tshering, chief marketing officer, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, "Weddings are a whirlwind of emotions—joy, excitement, anticipation—and at the heart of it all is the bride, living her most special day. Music has always been an integral part of Indian weddings, bringing families together in celebration, and we wanted to create something truly special for this moment that eventually becomes an unmissable part of your big day. We are stoked to share Tanishq’s first-ever music film, the creative genius of Tiger Baby Records and the artistic elegance of Tanishq’s Rivaah X Tarun Tahiliani collection. We hope brides and their families enjoy this song as much as we enjoyed weaving it together— creating a melody that celebrates love, joy, and the magic of weddings.”

Tarun Tahiliani said, "We are proud of our ongoing collaboration with Tanishq, and the new Rivaah collection of jewellery we designed for them has been beautifully showcased in the video. In our design process, we focused on the discerning modern bride who values her traditions while embracing her own unique approach. The collection blends timeless sophistication with a distinctly India Modern aesthetic, celebrating a woman who may be a paradox but is always authentically herself. This essence is perfectly captured in the film, with its thoughtful art direction, styling, and music, all of which reflect the spirit of Tanishq’s Rivaah x TT 2.0."

Tiger Baby added, “Through Main Keya Hai Hai we wanted to capture essence of a modern Indian wedding—where tradition meets individuality. We are excited about this collaboration with Tanishq, where through the song and visuals we are able to showcase that the celebration is not just of the union of two individuals but the merging of their communities, love, and lives.”