Roche Diagnostics launches diabetes awareness campaign with Vijay Raaz

Roche Diagnostics India, a healthcare company, launched its latest campaign with a TVC for World Diabetes Day Breakfast Se Pehle Accu-Chek, aimed at empowering people with diabetes to adopt SMBG and take control of their health.

With an engaging approach, this campaign emphasised on the power of simple, everyday habits like checking blood glucose before breakfast to drive better diabetes management, featuring a celebrated actor, Vijay Raaz.

#BreakfastSePehleAccuChek is Roche’s commitment to reduce “diabetes distress” and empower individuals with insights that help them make informed decisions. The film celebrates India’s diverse breakfasts while illustrating how ACCU-CHEK systems empower PwDs with timely insights for better diabetes control.

Vivek Desai, head of marketing, ACCU-CHEK, stated, “Roche has championed diabetes care for over four decades, understanding the everyday struggles of people with diabetes. By introducing a manageable habit of checking blood glucose every morning, Roche aims to reduce “diabetes distress” and empower individuals with insights that help them make informed decisions. A simple, daily check can reveal how meal choices and other lifestyle decisions affect blood sugar levels, supporting healthier routines that drive better control.”

Using an omnichannel approach, the Breakfast Se Pehle Accu-Chek campaign will be leveraged on TV, print, digital, and on-ground activations. Influencers including actresses like Mandira Bedi, Aishwarya Sakhuja, and social media wellness expert Prerna Sinha shared personal insights on the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring. Roche also took the message to the ground level, educating PwDs and caregivers through 1,200+ in-clinic educational sessions, impacting over 15,600 patients pan-India. These sessions were complemented by targeted point-of-sale promotions to ensure a cohesive online and offline campaign reach.