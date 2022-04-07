Rohan Joshi dons a lab coat, stars as 'healthy food' in this ad

The ad takes digs at companies that claim to make healthy products - which are actually filled with chemicals and sugar.
Most of the time, when we've seen a protagonist don a lab coat, it's been to endorse a (brand of) toothpaste or handwashing soap. However, comedian Rohan Joshi turns that trope completely on its head when he stars as 'healthy food' in Mumbai-based The Whole Truth's latest ad.
The Whole Truth was founded in 2019 to offer healthier alternatives for packaged food.
The ad also stars The Whole Truth's CEO and founder Shashank Mehta - who stars as 'the whole truth' itself. The pun on the company's name doesn't escape us.
Mehta asks Joshi a variety of questions - about consistency, taste and texture of snacks. Joshi's response is supposed to portray the tactics that other companies use, while passing off unhealthy food as seemingly healthy.
The Whole Truth also seems to be in the business of calling people out. Its last campaign took on marketing's latest craze - influencer marketing. It created an entire video about dishonest influencers.
Last year, it released another interesting ad that also featured Mehta, who takes us behind different food products and explains how the ingredients we read on the pack’s back are not what they truly are. The ad talks about how The Whole Truth is putting what’s on the back of the pack on the front.