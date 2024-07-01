Rohit Sharma asks his wife “Toh phir aaj kya lau?" in Swiggy Instamart's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a moment of national pride and celebration, Swiggy Instamart has launched its latest digital ad film as a part of its “Yeh se leke woh tak” campaign featuring Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. The ad is timed perfectly with India's win in the T20 World Cup finals against South Africa.
The digital film features Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma, dressed in his blue match-tracks, ready to leave for the next big match. He turns to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and heroically asks, “Toh phir aaj kya lau? Player of the match ki trophy ya bowling daalke 5 wicket lu?” Ritika, with an impressive breath, rattles off a never-ending list of party essentials – from soda crates and wafers to Bluetooth speakers and party poppers.
As the film progresses, Rohit has a eureka moment and effortlessly taps away on the Swiggy Instamart app, symbolising the ease and convenience of ordering unlimited party supplies, delivered within just 10 minutes. The film brilliantly captures the essence of unending celebrations and the seamless experience provided by Swiggy Instamart.