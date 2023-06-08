Rohit Sharma focuses on 'self-learning' in latest campaign for Infinity Learn

The campaign 'Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya' revolves around the premise that Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket sensation, has been exploring the Infinity Learn app, and inspired by its features like Live Classes, Self-learn, (CYOT) Create Your Own Test, and Detailed Reports and Analysis. Rohit Sharma begins applying these features in every sphere of his life. He demands the same level of preparation from his staff, coach, and those around him. In a series of four insightful ads, the viewers can witness secret meetings among Rohit Sharma's team members as they try to adapt to his new expectations. However, their covert discussions are disrupted by our Hitman, who patiently explains the features of Infinity Learn and why they are important.