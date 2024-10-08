Rohit Sharma launches RS by True Elements with his signature "Hitman" style

True Elements, a subsidiary of Marico, has launched a new campaign with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma to launch his own brand of healthy breakfast and snacks– RS by True Elements. Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has joined forces with True Elements, to introduce a new sub-brand, RS by True Elements.

The campaign features cricketer Rohit Sharma promoting True Elements' commitment to healthy, 100% natural ingredients. It follows the brand's recent ‘Black Pack Chuno’ campaign launched in September.

Rohit Sharma's punchline, "Back of pack maine pad liya... taaki aapko padna na pade" and the tagline, "True Elements – Food with Hitman's Guarantee" emphasise his trust in the product and reinforce the brand's commitment to healthy, honest ingredients.

Puru Gupta, co-founder and CEO of True Elements, said “This collaboration comes at a time when the conversation around ingredient transparency and exaggerated marketing claims are heating up in India. True Elements has consistently led the way with honest ingredient declarations and no misleading claims. While an endorsement by Captain Rohit Sharma is a great validation, we have gone one step forward with this partnership, with Rohit launching his own line with us. It is probably the first time any food brand has attempted to licence in a co-branded manner in India. So, while we sort out the back of the pack for Rohit, he sorts out the front of the pack for us!”

The campaign is set to roll out across digital platforms and social media, leveraging the viral appeal of the mic drop moment to drive widespread engagement.

Subodh Menon, founder and director, Fanboy Pictures, said, “When the True Elements team approached us for an end-to-end solution for a social-first campaign, we thought why not use it to our advantage and call out what all campaigns want to do - Go Viral! So, we thought of a series of films where Rohit goes to great lengths to make sure that our messages take off and goes viral. To add authenticity, we also cast Puru as the tough founder who has sky-high expectations for Rohit. Overall, it turned out to be a super fun project”