Rohit Sharma takes on new role as ticketman in ixigo's latest ad

ixigo has onboarded Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador for its trains app. This partnership will expand ixigo’s reach nationwide, strengthening its position as a reliable app for train travel.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, ixigo Trains is unveiling a advertisement featuring Rohit Sharma in a new avatar - a rapping ticketman! The ad highlights ixigo’s user-friendly features. Through a rap, the film showcases key features such as real-time updates on train routes, live running status, ticket availability, ticket confirmation chances, and seamless & quick ticket booking experience. The 360-degree campaign, starring Rohit, will be launched across television, digital and outdoor platforms.

ixigo Trains leads in train travel with customer-focused features like free cancellation, food on trains, travel guarantee for confirmed seats, and instant refunds.

Speaking on this, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rohit Sharma to the ixigo family! As a true leader in cricket and a celebrated captain, Rohit personifies excellence, perseverance, and inspiration - values that align perfectly with our brand. His immense popularity and credibility make him the ideal ambassador to connect with audiences across India. Our latest campaign captures the innovative spirit of ixigo Trains and Rohit’s unmatched star power, unveiling a fresh, never-seen-before side of him. Together, we aim to inspire a strong, vibrant connection that resonates deeply with our audience."

Sharing his thoughts about the partnership, Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "I am delighted to join hands with ixigo Trains, a brand that has truly transformed train travel in India with its industry-first innovations. I look forward to being part of ixigo's incredible journey focused on redefining travel through efficient solutions and making stress-free and seamless travel a reality for people, all across India."