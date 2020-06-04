ROI Mantra bags the digital and creative mandate for Nikon India

The agency is reported to kick-off the association with campaigns to promote the brand’s product range and other campaign & initiatives.
The Noida-based Google Premium Partner agency will work towards strengthening Nikon’s positioning in the Indian market, providing end-to-end support for the brand’s future initiatives across a spectrum of online and offline avenues.
Sajjan Kumar, managing director Nikon India has expressed his views on the alliance. Here is an excerpt: “Choosing a marketing partner is always a critical decision, and more so when you have a series of plans to put forward. After multiple discussions, we believe we have succeeded in finding the right team. Thus far, we are happy with the efforts displayed by ROI Mantra and look forward to a mutually beneficial alliance.”
Speaking on the association, Mukul Gupta, CMO, ROI Mantra, said, “We are thrilled and deeply honored by Nikon India’s trust in us, and are all geared up to go above and beyond to position and sustain the brand as an undisputed leader in the domain. While we have consistently demonstrated our capabilities representing eminent brands of national and international repute, Nikon India certainly presents us with a myriad of new opportunities to widen our horizons.”