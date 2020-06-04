ROI Mantra bags the digital and creative mandate for Nikon India

The Noida-based Google Premium Partner agency will work towards strengthening Nikon’s positioning in the Indian market, providing end-to-end support for the brand’s future initiatives across a spectrum of online and offline avenues.

In a multi-agency face-off, ROI Mantra has been chosen to manage Nikon India’s entire digital efforts, including complete media management and creative for both online and offline spaces. The agency is reported to kick-off the association with campaigns to promote the brand’s product range and other campaign & initiatives.