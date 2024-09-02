Rollick Ice Cream launches new campaign ahead of Durga Puja

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The #jomejabe campaign, created by CYLNDR India, spans all channels, including TV, print, digital, social media, and out-of-home advertising.
CYLNDR India, an advertising and video production company, has launched an impactful advertising campaign for Rollick Ice Cream, a brand under Prestige Ice Creams, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.
The #jomejabe campaign is a large campaign covering all channels including TV, Print, Digital, Social and OOH. The campaign features a TV commercial and two digital films, released in Hindi with localised versions in Bengali for key markets where Rollick Ice Cream has a strong presence.
The campaign also includes print advertisements and out-of-home (OOH) placements, developed through in-house photoshoots and creative efforts by CYLNDR India. The campaign aims to boost brand visibility and consumer engagement by using the festive spirit of Durga Puja.
CYLNDR India handled the conceptualisation, scripting, pre-production, production, post-production, and lifestyle photo shoot for the print campaign.
Amit Paul, head of brand marketing at Rollick Ice Cream, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “The East of India brims with a rich culture, spanning all aspects of life. Rollick is a Born-in-the-East brand that creates new experiences, inspired by the joy of the familiar. This campaign celebrates the excitement of Durga Puja among young foodies who love the taste of their culture. CYLNDR India has been an exceptional partner in bringing our vision to life with creativity and precision. We are confident that this campaign will resonate deeply with our audience and support our efforts to expand our market presence as we relaunch Rollick Ice Cream with a refreshed perspective."
Albin Jaison, the director behind the campaign, added, "Having worked with Rollick in the past on multiple projects, there was a certain ease and comfort. We had a strong understanding of their audience and brand values, which made it a fun experience. Doing a festive theme is always enjoyable. Shooting in Mumbai meant that we had to be spot-on with the locations, production design, and casting to get the aesthetic right. It is a proud moment to be able to execute the entire project in-house at CYLNDR India, from initial concept to final product."
Meera Ghare, business head at CYLNDR India, commented, “We are honoured to have taken on full creative and production responsibilities for this campaign with Rollick, building on our past successful collaborations. At CYLNDR India, we invested our utmost efforts across all aspects of the project—from casting to production—to deliver cutting-edge films that align with the brand’s ethos. We are grateful to Prestige Ice Creams for entrusting us with this opportunity and eagerly anticipate future collaborations that continue to drive innovative and impactful results.”
The #jomejabe campaign will be launched in East India, targeting key markets. It will be amplified across television, digital platforms, print, outdoor media, OTT channels, social media, and retail touchpoints, ensuring broad reach during Durga Puja and beyond.