Rollick Ice Cream launches new campaign ahead of Durga Puja

Amit Paul, head of brand marketing at Rollick Ice Cream, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “The East of India brims with a rich culture, spanning all aspects of life. Rollick is a Born-in-the-East brand that creates new experiences, inspired by the joy of the familiar. This campaign celebrates the excitement of Durga Puja among young foodies who love the taste of their culture. CYLNDR India has been an exceptional partner in bringing our vision to life with creativity and precision. We are confident that this campaign will resonate deeply with our audience and support our efforts to expand our market presence as we relaunch Rollick Ice Cream with a refreshed perspective."