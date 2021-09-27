Ronit Roy features in Spotify’s latest ad as 'ACP Gautam'

The ad is for the leading audio streaming platform’s crime thriller podcast, titled 'ACP Gautam'.
Leading audio streaming platform Spotify has rolled out an ad film for its Hindi audio crime thriller, titled 'ACP Gautam'. The ad features the voice of actor Ronit Roy as the protagonist, an ACP who gives snippets of the podcast.
Over the last two years, podcast, a relatively newer mode of entertainment, has seen an uptick of audience interest.
'ACP Gautam', Spotify’s original podcast’s story, is set in Delhi in the year 1994, where a gritty, truth-seeking police officer stands to solve the cases that no one else can. Roy has played the role of a police officer in various Bollywood movies before this.
'ACP Gautam' is a 10-episode fiction crime thriller. Each episode will unravel mysterious murders, robberies, kidnapping, terror investigations, etc.
New episodes of the podcast, which was launched on September 23, will be available on the app every Thursday.
Recently, actress Deepika Padukone starred in Spotify’s digital ad film.The actress reveals the ease of using Spotify by sharing three easy steps to use the app and stream music.